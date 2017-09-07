Samsung Galaxy Note8 reaching Indian shores on September 12

The Samsung Galaxy Note8, one of the most awaited smartphone of 2017, was unveiled last month at an event in New York. While Samsung didn’t share any information regarding the availability of Note8 in India during the event, the company has now announced that the Note8 will be launched in India on September 12.

Samsung has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of its Galaxy Note8 in India on September 12. The company has also shared the same on their newsroom. While the invite doesn’t mention the Note8 specifically, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out which device it would be. The invite shows a silhouette of the Galaxy Note8 along with the S-Pen which makes it pretty much clear that the company will indeed launch the Note8 on September 12 in India.

The launch will start at 12.30 pm IST and can be watched live here and here. Having said that, there’s no information yet about the pricing of the Note8 in India, however, past leaks suggest it would be priced at ₹74,990. Well, we don’t have to wait much though as the launch is just five days away where we will know more about its pricing as well as its availability.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top

6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera)

Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera) Iris Scanner: Yes

Yes Protection: IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 for S-Pen

IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 for S-Pen Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant

Android 7.1.1 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant CPU: Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC OR up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC – Market dependent

Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC OR up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC – Market dependent GPU: Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz)

Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz) Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB

64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB Main Camera: Dual Cameras with Dual OIS, 12 MP f/1.7 Dual Pixel for wide angle, 12 MP f/2.4 for Telephoto, 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4K 2160p video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @240fps

Dual Cameras with Dual OIS, 12 MP f/1.7 Dual Pixel for wide angle, 12 MP f/2.4 for Telephoto, 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4K 2160p video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @240fps Front Camera: 8 MP f/1.7, wide angle, Iris Scanning, Facial Recognition, QHD 1440p video @30fps

8 MP f/1.7, wide angle, Iris Scanning, Facial Recognition, QHD 1440p video @30fps Connectivity: USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS

USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem

4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem Battery: 3,300 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Wireless Charging (WPC & PMA), Fast Charging QuickCharge 2.0

3,300 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Wireless Charging (WPC & PMA), Fast Charging QuickCharge 2.0 Charging: Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Dimensions: 162.5 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.6 mm (Galaxy Note 8), 5.8 mm x 4.2 mm x 108.3 mm (S-Pen)

162.5 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.6 mm (Galaxy Note 8), 5.8 mm x 4.2 mm x 108.3 mm (S-Pen) Weight: 195 grams (Galaxy Note 8), 2.8 grams (S-Pen)

195 grams (Galaxy Note 8), 2.8 grams (S-Pen) Colors: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold, Deepsea Blue

