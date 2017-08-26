Here’s how much the Samsung Galaxy Note8 might cost in India

The much awaited Samsung Galaxy Note8 was unveiled three days ago at an event held in New York. The Galaxy Note8 is successor to last year’s ill fated Galaxy Note7 which was recalled and discontinued because of the battery defects that caused it to overheat and explode. During the unveiling, alongside revealing the Note8 specifications, Samsung also revealed that it will be priced at $1000 in the US, however, as always, there was no information regarding its price in India. Well, according to a latest report, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 is said to be priced more than ₹70,000.

According to a report by BestSmartphonesUnder, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 is said to be priced at ₹74,900 in India. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹57,900, whereas, the larger Galaxy S8+ came with a price tag of ₹64,900.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy S8+ with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage later in India with a price tag of ₹74,990. However, this variant has seen multiple price cuts in India and is now available for ₹65,900. Well, as the S8+ 6 GB RAM variant now costs only ₹1000 more than the the standard S8+, we are expecting Samsung to reduce the price of the standard S8+ as well as the smaller S8 in India in the coming days.

Coming back to the Galaxy Note8, it’s said to be launched in India on September 11 and sold online exclusively through Amazon India while also being sold through Samsung’s own website and offline retail stores. For now, there isn’t any word from Samsung regarding the launch and price of the Galaxy Note8 in India, however, we might see Samsung actually launching the Galaxy Note8 in India on or around September 11, with sales starting from the beginning of October.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top

By the way, what do you think should be the ideal price of Samsung Galaxy Note8 in India?