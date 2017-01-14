Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro with 5.7 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner announced

Putting an end to the rumours and leaks, Samsung has now unveiled the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro in China.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. The device has a 5.7 inch Super AMOLED Always-ON display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/1.9 aperture, PDAF and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. Pricing and availability would be revealed closer to the launch.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specs:

5.7 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.2 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3000 mAh battery