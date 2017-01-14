Wileyfox Swift 2X with 5.2 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner announced

Keeping in mind the demand for affordable smartphones, Wileyfox has now launched the Wileyfox Swift 2X smartphone.

Wileyfox has announced the launch of the Wileyfox Swift 2X, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone and the successor to the Swift 2 with a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5.2 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core Snapdragon 430 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Wileyfox Swift 2X has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with Samsung 3L8 ISOCELL sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3010 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at 219.99 GBP (approx. Rs. 18000) and is currently available in UK.

Wileyfox Swift 2X specs:

5.2 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Cyanogen OS 13.1

3010 mAh battery