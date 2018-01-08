Honor all set to launch a quad-camera smartphone in India later this month

A few months back, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched a smartphone Honor 9i with four cameras and 5.9-inch FullView display priced at ₹17,999. Now the company is planning to launch another quad-camera smartphone (two on the rear and two on the front).

It is expected that Honor 9 Lite will be the quad-camera phone which will be the tone down variant of the Honor 9i. The Honor 9 Lite is already launched in China last month with four cameras and in the coming weeks, Honor might bring the same phone to India.

Talking about the main features of the Honor 9 Lite, it has two rear cameras 13 MP + 2 MP and two front cameras 13 MP + 2 MP. The rear side is aided by LED flash. The dual cameras ensure that the photo will get bokeh effect or blurred background which we saw in the existing Honor smartphones.

Other than the cameras, the Honor 9 Lite boasts a bezel-less type design, it has a 5.65-inch FullView display with a resolution of Full HD+ and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Honor 9 Lite will also feature Android Oreo based EMUI 8.0 operating system.

About its design, it continues the glass back and adds-in a metallic frame. Specifications include a Kirin 659 octa-core SoC, 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, 32 GB or 64 GB storage, and a battery of 3,000 mAh battery.

As far as the price goes, it starts at 1,199 Yuan in China which is equivalent to ₹11,700 or $184 in the US.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 2.5D curved glass

Yes, On the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC

32 GB or 64 GB, expandable via microSD card Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)

Honor 9 Lite Price in India and Availability