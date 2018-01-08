At the ongoing CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas, Japanese smartphone brand Sony announced the Xperia XA2 smartphone as a successor to last year’s Xperia XA1. However, the Xperia XA2 is not the only smartphone that Sony has announced. Alongside the Xperia XA2, Sony has also announced the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra.

The Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra is successor to the Xperia XA1 Ultra which was launched last year during MWC 2017. However, the design of the Xperia XA2 Ultra is a bit different than the Xperia XA1 Ultra and is similar to the design of the Xperia XA2.

Until now, all the Sony smartphones, including the Xperia XA1 Ultra, came with fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. However, the Xperia XA2 Ultra, like the Xperia XA2, comes with the fingerprint scanner that’s located at the back below the primary camera.

Speaking about the camera, the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra features a single 23 MP primary camera at the back, however, at the front, it boasts a dual camera setup which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 8 MP camera. That said, the best thing about this dual front camera setup is that the 16 MP sensor has support for Optical Image Stabilization which means you don’t have to worry about selfies that came out blurred because of that shaking hand of yours.

The Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra boasts a 6-inch display with Full-HD resolution and Image Enhancement Technology, and, under the hood, it comes with Snapdragon 630 SoC that’s mated with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo and ships with a 3580 mAh battery which keeps the entire package up and running.

“Our super mid-range product strategy started out as an exciting new idea based on bringing bold technologies to this section of the market in the most accessible way possible. Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra are no different, with leading front camera technology first seen in our flagship XZ line. We’re targeting 2018 as a breakthrough year, and look forward to showcasing further innovations across the entire Xperia portfolio over the coming months.” said Hideyuki Furumi, EVP, Global Sales & Marketing, at Sony Mobile Communications.

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and Image Enhance Technology

6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and Image Enhance Technology Rear Camera: 23 MP with 1/2.3” Exmor RS mobile sensor, 84° wide-angle lens, Hybrid Auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, SteadyShot, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Low-light photo: ISO12800, 4K video recording, 120 fps Slow-Mo and LED flash

23 MP with 1/2.3” Exmor RS mobile sensor, 84° wide-angle lens, Hybrid Auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, SteadyShot, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Low-light photo: ISO12800, 4K video recording, 120 fps Slow-Mo and LED flash Primary Front Camera: 16 MP with 1/2.6″ ExmorRS mobile sensor, 88° wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, Low-light photo: up to ISO 6400 and Optical Image Stabilization

16 MP with 1/2.6″ ExmorRS mobile sensor, 88° wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, Low-light photo: up to ISO 6400 and Optical Image Stabilization Secondary Front Camera: 8 MP with 1/4″ Exmor R mobile sensor, 120° super wide-angle lens, f/2.4 aperture, Low-light photo: up to ISO 3200 and SteadyShot

8 MP with 1/4″ Exmor R mobile sensor, 120° super wide-angle lens, f/2.4 aperture, Low-light photo: up to ISO 3200 and SteadyShot Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, SmartAmp, Clear Audio+, aptX HD audio

Fingerprint Scanner, SmartAmp, Clear Audio+, aptX HD audio Colors: Silver, Black, Blue, Gold

Silver, Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3580 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Price and Availability