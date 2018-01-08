In late November last year, smartphone brand CENTRiC launched the CENTRiC A1 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹10,999. Now today, the company has further expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of CENTRiC L3 smartphone.

The CENTRiC L3 is a budget smartphone which is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 2 GB RAM while also being backed by Mali-T720 MP2 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks like gaming and photo editing.

The CENTRiC L3 sports a 5-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass laid atop. Below the display, there’s a home button which also houses the fingerprint scanner. Above the display, there’s a 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moving on to the back, the CENTRiC L3 sports a 13 MP primary camera which is accompanied by LED flash to its right. You can also notice the CENTRiC logo at the center of the back of the phone.

With that being said, the CENTRiC L3 comes with 16 GB of internal storage, and, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. Well, the CENTRiC L3 comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card which means you don’t have to choose between inserting an extra SIM card or expanding the storage.

“At CENTRiC, we know how important a smartphone with good technological specifications is for the young generation of our country. And, that’s why we have launched L3 which has all the desired specifications in the right budget. With L3, we aim to become the category leaders.” said Mr. Manish Agarwal, Founder, Centric Mobiles.

CENTRiC L3 Specifications

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

Mali-T720 MP2 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

5.0-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Micro SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Quartz Grey, Raisin Black Battery: 3050 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

CENTRiC L3 Price in India and Availability