Honor View 10 goes on sale today on Amazon India, offers include ₹1,500 discount, no cost EMI, and 90 GB Airtel 4G data

Honor View 10, the company’s flagship smartphone goes on sale today on Amazon India. Starting from the first day, the sale offers a ₹1,500 discount when you purchase the Honor View 10 from Amazon. The Honor View 10 is priced at ₹29,999, however, you can get it for ₹28,499 effectively. In addition to that there’s no cost EMI offer and 90 GB Airtel 4G data free.

How to get the ₹1,500 cashback? Get ₹1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards on a purchase on the newly launched Honor View 10. The offer is valid from 8th January 2018 to 10th January 2018 and only on the purchase of one phone per card. The Honor View 10 is Amazon exclusive.

To get the cashback, just go through the normal process, add the Honor View 10 in the cart and no other items. Make sure you have only added the Honor View 10, not mixed with other items, otherwise the offer won’t work.

The offer is applicable on ICICI bank credit cards. The discount is also applicable on EMI purchase and exchange offers. The no cost EMI is available at ₹2,500 per month. The bundled offer includes 90 GB of Airtel 4G data for prepaid users.

Honor View 10 Sale offers

₹1,500 Instant discount on ICICI credit cards valid from 8th January to 10th January. Discount applicable on exchange offers as well.

No Cost EMI payment options at ₹2,500 per month

Additional 90 GB Airtel data (15 GB data on each recharge of ₹349 (prepaid) or Infinity 499 (postpaid), total 6 recharges to avail 90 GB).

If you just planned to buy the Honor View 10, this is the right time to avail the discount.