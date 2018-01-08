Last year, at MWC 2017, Japanese smartphone brand Sony announced the Xperia XA1 with Helio P20 SoC, 3 GB RAM and 23 MP rear camera. Now, at the ongoing CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas, the company has announced the Sony Xperia XA2 as a successor to last year’s XA1.

The Sony Xperia XA2 is a mid-range smartphone, and, its design is not all that different from last year’s XA1. It’s still the same old rectangular-slab design that we are now accustomed to with Sony smartphones. However, what’s worth noting is that the fingerprint scanner, which until now was embedded on the power button at the right side, is now located at the back of the phone like the Google Pixel smartphones.

Moreover, the placement of the rear camera has also been moved from the left corner to the center of the phone’s back, just above the fingerprint scanner. In terms of build, the Sony Xperia XA2 sports metal back with “diamond-cut finish” at the top and bottom with sides made out of anodized aluminium.

In terms of innards, the Sony Xperia XA2 features Snapdragon 630 SoC under the hood that’s coupled with 3 GB RAM. The phone boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo and is kept on by a 3300 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

For photography, the Sony Xperia XA2 comes with a 23 MP camera at the back with features like Hybrid Auto-focus and SteadyShot. At the front, there’s an 8 MP camera which features a 120° super wide-angle so that you accommodate more people in your selfie.

Last but not the least, the Xperia XA2 features a 5.2-inch Full-HD display which comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass. However, as opposed to the current trend, the display on the Xperia XA2 has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and not 18:9.

Sony Xperia XA2 Specifications

3 GB

Android 8.0 Oreo

23 MP with 1/2.3" Exmor RS mobile sensor, 84° wide-angle lens, Hybrid Auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, SteadyShot, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Low-light photo: ISO12800, 4K video recording, 120 fps Slow-Mo and LED flash

8 MP with 1/4″ Exmor R mobile sensor, 120° super wide-angle lens, f/2.4 aperture, Low-light photo: up to ISO 3200 and SteadyShot

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Smart Amplifier, Clear Audio+, aptX HD audio

Sony Xperia XA2 Price and Availability