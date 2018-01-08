Honor Blockbuster Days sale kicks off in India: Here are all the offer details

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced Honor Blockbuster Days sale in India. As a part of this sale, Honor is offering its smartphones at a discounted price both on Flipkart and Amazon India. Moreover, the company has also announced no-cost EMI offer for one of its recently launched smartphone.

Offers on Amazon India

Honor 6X – Discount of ₹2000 (now starts at ₹9999)

Honor 8 Pro – Discount of ₹4000 (now priced at ₹25,999)

Honor 7X – No-cost EMI up to 12 months

Offers on Flipkart

Honor 6X – Discount of ₹2000 (now starts at ₹9999)

Honor 8 Pro – Discount of ₹4000 (now priced at ₹25,999)

Honor 9i – Additional ₹2000 on exchange

The aforementioned offers are a part of Honor’s Blockbuster Days sale that starts today and goes on till January 12. With the discounted price, the Honor 6X 32 GB variant now costs ₹9999 whereas the 64 GB variant costs ₹11,999.

The Honor 8 Pro, which was launched in India back in July with a price tag of ₹29,999, now costs ₹25,999 which does make it a smartphone worth considering in the sub-₹30,000 segment, especially because it’s powered by Kirin 960 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM and comes with dual rear cameras and 128 GB internal storage.

Speaking about Honor 9i, it was launched in India last October for ₹17,999. It’s a mid-range smartphone which is powered by Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. The highlight of the Honor 9i though are the quad cameras – two each on front (13 MP + 2 MP) and back (16 MP + 2MP).

Talking about the Honor 7X, like the 9i, it too is powered by Kirin 659 SoC and is paired with 4 GB RAM. However, it only sports dual cameras at the back. The 32 GB variant of the 7X is priced at ₹12,999 whereas the 64 GB variant is priced at ₹15,999.

Do check out review of Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9i before you proceed with buying any of these smartphones.