Acer Chromebook 11 announced with USB Type-C ports and up to 10 hours of battery life

Taiwanese technology conglomerate Acer has announced a new Chromebook at the ongoing CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas, US. This new Chromebook, which carries model number CB311-8HT/CB311-8H, is called the Acer Chromebook 11, and, going by its specifications, it falls right into the low to mid-range category.

The Acer Chromebook 11 is powered by an unknown Intel Celeron processor which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The Chromebook R11 features fan-less design that makes it quiet and ideal to be used at shared spaces like a library or a coffee shop.

Furthermore, the Acer Chromebook 11 is 18.15 mm thin and weighs only 2.43 pounds (1.1 kg) which makes it lightweight and portable enough to carry around easily. Add to that the small 11.6-inch display, and it can be packed in your bag easily.



Well, speaking about the display, the Acer Chromebook 11 is offered in two types of displays — touch (CB311-8HT) and non-touch (CB311-8H) — you can choose whichever best suits your needs. Having said that, one of the best things about the Acer Chromebook 11 is that it comes with two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports. You can use them to charge the device as well as transfer data or connect to an HD display.

Also, in case it’s not already clear, the Acer Chromebook 11 runs Chrome OS and supports Google Play right out of the box which means you can run your favorite Android apps on the Chromebook 11. That said, other specifications and features of the Chromebook 11 includes two USB 3.0 ports, Bluetooth 4.2, 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi, up to 32 GB of storage, and, up to 10 hours of battery life.

“The new Acer Chromebook 11 continues Acer’s tradition of delivering strong performance with all the benefits of Chrome OS at an excellent value. Chromebooks are widely known as a fast, easy and secure way to work and play both online and offline. Customers can play games, stay productive, enjoy content and do even more with the new Acer Chromebook 11 thanks to its support of Google Play.” said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

The Acer Chromebook 11 sports a plastic build, and, the company says that it will be available in several models in North America in April with a starting price of $249 (around ₹15,800). The Chromebook 11 will also be available in EMEA countries with a starting price of €249 (around ₹18,930) in March, however, exact specifications, price and date of availability will be announced later.