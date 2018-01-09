Latest Android distribution numbers are out, Oreo running on less than 1% of devices

In the first of half of every month, Google releases latest Android distribution numbers which reveals details about the total share of different versions of Android in the market. Well, like every month, Google has released the latest Android distribution numbers for this month as well. And, a quick look at these numbers indicate that while the older versions of Android have dipped in shares, the recent versions of Android like Nougat and Oreo are climbing up the ladders.

According to the Android distribution numbers for the month of January 2018, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which was released back in 2015, is still at the top of charts with a share of 28.6%. Well, it’s worth noting that last month, Marshmallow was running on 29.7% of devices, and, even with a drop of 1.1%, Marshmallow is still the Android OS which is running on majority of the Android devices.

That said, other Android OS like Jelly Bean, KitKat and Lollipop too have seen dropped shares in the distribution chart. However, the only operating systems that have seen their shares grow from last month are Nougat and Oreo. Android Nougat has seen a growth of 3% whereas Android Oreo has seen a nominal growth of 0.2%, and, their total share in the Android distribution chart is now 26.3% and 0.7% respectively.

The operating systems that haven’t seen any change in their from last month are Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich, both of which are hovering at 0.4% and 0.5% share respectively.

So, to sum it up, Android Marshmallow is still the king in Android distribution chart with a share of 28.6% which is followed by Android Nougat with 26.3%, Android Lollipop with 25.1%, Android KitKat with 12.8%, Android Jelly Bean with 5.6%, Android Oreo with 0.7%, Android Ice Cream Sandwich with 0.5%, and, lastly, Android Gingerbread with 0.4%.

Those Android OS that are running on less than 0.1% of devices are not included in this chart.

Well, we hope that Android Oreo will be running on at least 1% of devices when the Android distribution numbers for next month are released.

Source