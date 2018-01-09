Sony at the ongoing CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas has announced the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra smartphones as successors to last year’s Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra respectively. However, these aren’t the only smartphones Sony has announced. This Japanese smartphone brand has also announced a new smartphone under its L series – the Sony Xperia L2.

The Sony Xperia L2 is successor to the Xperia L1 that was announced back in March last year. The core design of the Xperia L2 is similar to the design of the L1, however, like the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra, the L2 also comes with a fingerprint scanner that’s located at the back below the primary camera that’s positioned at the center of the phone.

The Sony Xperia L2 sports a 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and Image Enhance Technology, and, under the hood, it comes with MediaTek’s MT6737T processor that’s paired with 3 GB RAM. Also, while the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra boot up to Android 8.0 Oreo, the Xperia L2 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box which is a bummer.

That said, the Xperia L2 sports a 13 MP camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture, and on the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera which comes with 120° super wide-angle lens that are found on both the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra.

The Sony Xperia L2 has 32 GB of storage on-board, however, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card whenever you want. Lastly, the phone ships with a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from USB Type-C port.

Sony Xperia L2 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor

Sony Xperia L2 Price and Availability