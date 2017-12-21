Honor 9 Lite with 5.65-inch FullView display, quad cameras and Android 8.0 Oreo announced
Back in June this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9, and then in early October, the company launched the Honor 9i, which is actually a re-branded Huawei Nova 2i. Well now, at an event in China, Honor has today announced the Honor 9 Lite.
The Honor 9 Lite is a stripped down version of the Honor 9, however, it has a design that’s a bit different. While the Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch display having the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, the Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9.
Well, the 18:9 aspect ratio results in trimmed down bezels, as a result of which the home button housing the fingerprint scanner at the front that we saw on Honor 9 has been moved to the back on the Honor 9i. That said, the Honor 9 Lite flaunts a metal-glass build. In simple language, the phone’s covered with glass at the back and on the front while the frame is made out of metal.
Under the hood, the Honor 9 Lite comes with Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 32 or 64 GB of internal storage.
The Honor 9 Lite boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo that’s layered with EMUI 8.0 atop, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3000 mAh battery. That said, the biggest highlight of the Honor 9 Lite are the quad cameras. Yes, the Honor 9 Lite sports two cameras at the back and on the front.
The dual camera setup at the back and on the front of the Honor 9 Lite is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP cameras. That said, the Honor 9 Lite is also called Honor 9 Youth Edition.
Honor 9 Lite Specifications
- CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Blue, Black, Grey, White
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Honor 9 Lite Price and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant: ¥1199 (around $182/₹11,658)
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant: ¥1499 (around $228/₹14,575)
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant: ¥1799 (around $273/₹17,490)
- Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 26. No word on availability in other markets
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Honor 9 Lite with 5.65-inch FullView display, quad cameras and Android 8.0 Oreo announced"