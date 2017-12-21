Back in June this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9, and then in early October, the company launched the Honor 9i, which is actually a re-branded Huawei Nova 2i. Well now, at an event in China, Honor has today announced the Honor 9 Lite.

The Honor 9 Lite is a stripped down version of the Honor 9, however, it has a design that’s a bit different. While the Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch display having the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, the Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Well, the 18:9 aspect ratio results in trimmed down bezels, as a result of which the home button housing the fingerprint scanner at the front that we saw on Honor 9 has been moved to the back on the Honor 9i. That said, the Honor 9 Lite flaunts a metal-glass build. In simple language, the phone’s covered with glass at the back and on the front while the frame is made out of metal.

Under the hood, the Honor 9 Lite comes with Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 32 or 64 GB of internal storage.

The Honor 9 Lite boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo that’s layered with EMUI 8.0 atop, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3000 mAh battery. That said, the biggest highlight of the Honor 9 Lite are the quad cameras. Yes, the Honor 9 Lite sports two cameras at the back and on the front.

The dual camera setup at the back and on the front of the Honor 9 Lite is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP cameras. That said, the Honor 9 Lite is also called Honor 9 Youth Edition.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

13 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Blue, Black, Grey, White

Blue, Black, Grey, White Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 9 Lite Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant: ¥1199 (around $182/₹11,658)

¥1199 (around $182/₹11,658) Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant: ¥1499 (around $228/₹14,575)

¥1499 (around $228/₹14,575) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant: ¥1799 (around $273/₹17,490)

¥1799 (around $273/₹17,490) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 26. No word on availability in other markets

Source