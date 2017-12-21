Back in July this year, Indian smartphone brand Karbonn launched the K9 Kavach 4G smartphone in India. And, earlier last month, the company launched the K9 Smart Selfie smartphone in the country. Now today, Karbonn has further expanded its portfolio of K9 Series smartphones in India with the launch of Karbonn K9 Music 4G.

The Karbonn K9 Music 4G is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. It boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels.

Below the display, there’s a circle-shaped home button which is flanked by back and recent keys, all of which are capacitive. Above the display, there’s a 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls, and for regular shots, you get an 8 MP snapper at the back that’s aided by LED flash.

The Karbonn K9 Music 4G comes with 16 GB of internal storage with an option to expand the external storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. That said, the Karbonn K9 Music 4G comes with dual speakers as well as 3 months subscription of free Saavn subscription that offer unlimited downloads.

Having said that, the Karbonn K9 Music 4G ships with a 2200 mAh battery and comes in two colors – Champagne and Blue.

Karbonn K9 Music 4G Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Karbonn K9 Music 4G Price in India and Availability