Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G with Fingerprint Scanner and BHIM app integration launched in India for ₹5290

By Sagar Bakre
Last month, Indian manufacturer Karbonn launched the Aura Note 2 in India which came with a fashion app based on Artificial Intelligence. Now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone called Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G which comes with integration for BHIM app.

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

The Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is powered by an unknown quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.25 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The device sports a 5 MP camera at the back which is accompanied with dual-LED flash. There’s also the fingerprint scanner at the back along with speakers. This fingerprint scanner can also be used to take pictures, authenticate purchases and lock apps.

On the front, there’s a 5-inch HD display above which is the 5 MP secondary camera. Karbonn has also included LED flash on the front so that you can take relatively brighter selfies in low-light conditions. Having said that, the biggest highlight of the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is the BHIM app integration. This smartphone comes with firmware level integration of BHIM app which was launched last year by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage the use of digital payments.

Karbonn claims that the BHIM app on the K9 Kavach 4G has been optimized for better performance. Moreover, the Karbonnn K9 Kavach 4G comes with other firmware level integrations like e-KYC, Aadhaar authentication, Digilocker and e-Gov services.

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G specifications:

  • CPU: 1.25 GHz quad-core processor
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP auto-focus with dual-LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 8 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, BHIM app integration
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG
  • Colors: Coffee Brown, Champagne and Black
  • Battery: 2300 mAh

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G Price and Availability:

  • Price: ₹5290
  • Availability: To be available across India from this week through offline retail stores.
1 Comment on "Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G with Fingerprint Scanner and BHIM app integration launched in India for ₹5290"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
cheapest smartphone with fingerprint scanner!!

1 day 20 hours ago
