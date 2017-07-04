Last month, Indian manufacturer Karbonn launched the Aura Note 2 in India which came with a fashion app based on Artificial Intelligence. Now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone called Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G which comes with integration for BHIM app.

The Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is powered by an unknown quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.25 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The device sports a 5 MP camera at the back which is accompanied with dual-LED flash. There’s also the fingerprint scanner at the back along with speakers. This fingerprint scanner can also be used to take pictures, authenticate purchases and lock apps.

On the front, there’s a 5-inch HD display above which is the 5 MP secondary camera. Karbonn has also included LED flash on the front so that you can take relatively brighter selfies in low-light conditions. Having said that, the biggest highlight of the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is the BHIM app integration. This smartphone comes with firmware level integration of BHIM app which was launched last year by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage the use of digital payments.

Karbonn claims that the BHIM app on the K9 Kavach 4G has been optimized for better performance. Moreover, the Karbonnn K9 Kavach 4G comes with other firmware level integrations like e-KYC, Aadhaar authentication, Digilocker and e-Gov services.

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G specifications:

CPU: 1.25 GHz quad-core processor

1.25 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 5 MP auto-focus with dual-LED flash

5 MP auto-focus with dual-LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, BHIM app integration

Fingerprint Scanner, BHIM app integration Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG Colors: Coffee Brown, Champagne and Black

Coffee Brown, Champagne and Black Battery: 2300 mAh

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G Price and Availability: