More than a week ago, Indian smartphone brand Karbonn launched the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo in India with 13 MP camera and 4000 mAh battery for ₹6490. Now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone in India called Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie.

As the name suggests, the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie is targeted at those users who take a lot of selfies, and hence, the company is offering the phone with 8 MP camera on the front that’s accompanied by LED flash so that you can take brighter selfies even low-light conditions.

For regular photos, you get a 5 MP camera at the back, which too is accompanied by a LED flash. Both the front and rear camera come with features like Face Beauty and Night Mode. Having said that, the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.1 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM.

It sports a 5-inch display that has 854 x 480 pixel resolution, and, also has 2.5D curved glass atop. The K9 Smart Selfie runs Android 7.0 Nougat, has 8 GB of internal storage, and, ships with a 2300 mAh battery. It’s offered in two colors – Black and Blue.

Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz quad-core processor

1.1 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Battery: 2300 mAh

Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Price in India and Availability