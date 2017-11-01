Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie with 8 MP front camera and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India
More than a week ago, Indian smartphone brand Karbonn launched the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo in India with 13 MP camera and 4000 mAh battery for ₹6490. Now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone in India called Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie.
As the name suggests, the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie is targeted at those users who take a lot of selfies, and hence, the company is offering the phone with 8 MP camera on the front that’s accompanied by LED flash so that you can take brighter selfies even low-light conditions.
For regular photos, you get a 5 MP camera at the back, which too is accompanied by a LED flash. Both the front and rear camera come with features like Face Beauty and Night Mode. Having said that, the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.1 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM.
It sports a 5-inch display that has 854 x 480 pixel resolution, and, also has 2.5D curved glass atop. The K9 Smart Selfie runs Android 7.0 Nougat, has 8 GB of internal storage, and, ships with a 2300 mAh battery. It’s offered in two colors – Black and Blue.
Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Specifications
- CPU: 1.1 GHz quad-core processor
- RAM: 1 GB
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 8 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB
- Colors: Black, Blue
- Battery: 2300 mAh
Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹4890
- Availability: Available for purchase across the country
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie with 8 MP front camera and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India"
descent specs but great cameras for the price!!