More than two months ago, Indian smartphone brand Karbonn launched the Aura Note Play in India with 6-inch display and a price tag of ₹7590. Now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone in India, dubbed Karbonn Titanium Jumbo.

The Karbonn Titanium Jumbo is a budget smartphone. It is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The Titanium Jumbo has a 5-inch IPS display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Below the display are the capacitive navigation keys and above it is the 8 MP selfie camera.

The front camera is also accompanied by LED flash so that you can take brighter selfies in low-light conditions. For regular photos, you get a 13 MP snapper at the back which is accompanied by dual-LED flash. Also, although it looks like the phone has a fingerprint scanner below the rear camera, there actually isn’t. That’s just the design. So from a distance, one might think there’s a fingerprint scanner.

Anyways though, below the rear camera is the Karbonn moniker and further down below are the speakers. The Karbonn Titanium Jumbo comes with 16 GB of internal storage with the option to expand the external storage up to 64 GB via microSD card.

The Karbonn Titanium Jumbo is offered in Black and Champagne colors, and, as the name suggests, comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery.

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

