Last month, Indian manufacturer Karbonn launched the Aura Note 2 in India with a price tag of ₹6490. Now today, the company has launched yet another device in its Aura series, dubbed Karbonn Aura Note Play. However, while the Aura Note 2 was a smartphone, the Aura Note Play is technically a phablet.

The Karbonn Aura Note Play comes with a quad-core processor under the hood which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 2 GB RAM. The device sports a huge 6-inch display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

On the front, below the display, are the capacitive navigation buttons, and, above the display is the earpiece along with 5 MP camera for selfies. For regular shots, you get an 8 MP camera at the back accompanied by LED flash. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back below the camera for additional security.

“We, at Karbonn, are committed to innovation and bringing the best technology to our consumers. With the launch of Aura Note Play, we dwell deeper into providing value added services that are relevant to our customers which also creates a differentiating factor for our device in its segment. We are extremely delighted to announce the launch and will continue to strive and bring in such technological innovations for consumers in future as well.” said Mr. Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles.

The Karbonn Aura Note Play also comes integrated with a photo editing app called Vistoso that would help you turn your photos into artwork. After you have edited the photo, you can print it on merchandise like t-shirts, mugs, collages and more.

Karbonn Aura Note Play specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 6-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

6-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 8 MP auto-focus with LED flash

8 MP auto-focus with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Vistoso integration

Fingerprint Scanner, Vistoso integration Colors: Black, Champagne

Black, Champagne Battery: 3300 mAh

Karbonn Aura Note Play Price and Availability: