Lenovo owned Motorola unveiled the Moto X4 in September at IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin, Germany. The company later announced that the Moto X4 would be launched in India on October 3, but that didn’t happen. And, it wasn’t until last week that the company confirmed the November 13 India launch of Moto X4. While there’s still more than two weeks of time for the launch of Moto X4 in India, an image of its retail box has surfaced online which reveals its price in the country. Well, its MRP to be more accurate.

This leaked image of the Indian unit of Moto X4 retail box shows the MRP of this smartphone as ₹23,999 which is way lower than the European price of €399 that translates to around ₹30,500. Moreover, the retail box also reveals 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage under the hood. In case you are unaware, the international variant comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

Furthermore, the box also reveals dual SIM support on the Indian variant which is very obvious. Apart from these differences, all other specs on the Indian variant of the Moto X4 will remain same. The Moto X4 is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. It has a 5.2-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery.

The highlight of the Moto X4 though is the dual camera setup at its back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 8 MP camera. At the front, you get a 16 MP camera. The Moto X4 is IP68 certified as well which makes it dust and water resistant.

Motorola Moto X4 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Amazon Alexa, IP68 dust and water resistance

Fingerprint Scanner, Amazon Alexa, IP68 dust and water resistance Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Also, even if this leaked retail box reveals the MRP of Moto X4 as ₹23,999, the actual selling price might be lower.

At ₹23,999, do you think the Moto X4 would be a good buy in India? Which other smartphone would you buy for that much amount?

Source