Samsung introduces ‘Bill Payments’ on Samsung Pay in India

Back in March this year, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its Samsung Pay service in India with UPI integration and Paytm support. Now today, the company has introduced ‘Bill Payments’ feature on Samsung Pay in the country.

With the new Bill Payments feature, Samsung Pay users in India can now pay their utility bills by using their Samsung Pay compatible Samsung smartphone. This includes bills for mobile, landline, electricity, water, gas, broadband and DTH.

The Bill Payments feature on Samsung Pay in India is facilitated by NPCI’s Bharat Bill Payments system (BBPS). That said, even if Samsung has announced the introduction of Bill Payments on Samsung Pay in India today, the company already started rolling out this feature as a part of Samsung Pay update two days ago.

Well, apart from paying for utility bills, Samsung Pay users can now also save bank account and IFSC information of their family and friends in UPI so that they can transfer them money with ease. Moreover, Samsung Pay users can now also add money to their mobile wallet directly from the card of their preference.

Commenting on the introduction of Bill Payments on Samsung Pay in India, Sanjay Razdan, Director – Samsung India, said, “Consumer-centric innovation is at the forefront of our business. Since the launch of Samsung Pay, we have constantly innovated and added user-centric features such as UPI, wallets, Gift Cards and now Bill Payments. With the introduction of ‘Bill Payments’, consumers will be able to pay their utility bills seamlessly through Samsung Pay, set reminders and search favourite biller based on their current location. ‘Bill Payments’ is another ‘Make for India’ innovation that we believe will greatly benefit our consumers“.

Do you own any Samsung smartphone compatible with Samsung Pay? If yes, how often do you use Samsung Pay?