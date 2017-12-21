Nokia 9 to reportedly come with dual front cameras

Yesterday, we told you about Nokia 9 with model number TA-1005 receiving FCC certification. The FCC listing of Nokia 9 also revealed some specifications of this smartphone, which also include dual cameras (12 MP + 13 MP) at the back, and a 5 MP camera on the front. Well, it now turns out that the Nokia 9 will have dual cameras on the front as well.

The camera module that’s listed on FCC is made by Taiwan-based Chicony Electronics, and, that module’s listing on Chicony’s website says that it is actually a dual camera setup consisting of two 5 MP cameras and not one.

The dual camera setup supports auto-focus and has f/2.0 aperture on one module and f/2.4 on another. However, there wasn’t anything else mentioned like whether this a RGB + Monochrome setup or Standard Lens + Wide-angle Lens setup. But, the listing did reveal that the camera with f/2.0 aperture can record videos in Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution.

That said, the FCC listing of Nokia 9 with model number TA-1005 also revealed 128 GB of internal storage, 5.5-inch OLED display, 3250 mAh battery, Android 8.0 Oreo, and, Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood.

Well, we should hear more about this and other models of the Nokia 9 in the coming days.

