Nokia 9 specs surface online; OLED display and dual rear cameras in tow

Back in August this year, HMD Global launched Nokia 8 – the flagship Nokia smartphone of 2017. Now, it seems the company is all set to launch yet another flagship smartphone soon – dubbed Nokia 9 – which has been certified by FCC in the US.

The Nokia 9 with model number TA-1005 has been certified by FCC in the US, which means HMD Global has the green light to launch it in the US. This FCC listing of Nokia 9 reveals that the phone’s running Android 8.0 Oreo and has 128 GB of internal storage.

Moreover, the FCC listing also reveals that this Nokia 9 has 5.5-inch OLED display that’s made by LG. Furthermore, it also has dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 13 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP snapper on the front. However, an alleged render of the Nokia 9 (see first image) that was first spotted by 91Mobiles shows dual front cameras and an all-screen front.

That said, the Nokia 9 spotted on FCC is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and packs 3250 mAh battery. However, there’s no information on the amount of RAM as well as the resolution of the screen or its aspect ratio.

Well, going by the specifications, it looks like the Nokia 9 with model number TA-1005 is the top-end model, and we believe there could be other models as well with lesser storage or RAM. However, we are surprised to see that Nokia 9 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC instead of the latest Snapdragon 845 chip. But again, this isn’t the first time we are seeing a flagship smartphone that’s powered by an older chip (we are talking about LG G6 just in case you are wondering).

Now that the Nokia 9 is certified by FCC, we expect it to be launched soon in the US. As of now, there’s no word from HMD Global regarding the launch of Nokia 9, however, we are pretty sure to know more about it over the coming weeks in the form of leaks and rumors.

Source | Via