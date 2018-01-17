Exactly a week ago, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹32,990. Now as promised, Samsung has today launched the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime smartphone in India, making it the second smartphone launched by the company this month.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime flaunts a uni-body metal design, is 8 mm thin, and features a 5.5-inch screen that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Below the display, there’s a physical home button that houses the fingerprint scanner which is also flanked by capacitive recent and back buttons. Well, these capacitive navigation buttons look similar to the on-screen navigation buttons we have seen on last year’s Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note8.

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.6 GHz and is laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy On7 Prime comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage aboard.

That said, the Galaxy On7 Prime also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which means you can expand the storage up to 256 GB without having to choose between an extra SIM and more storage.

Furthermore, for photography, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime comes with 13 MP snappers both at the back and front, and, both of them have an aperture of f/1.9. Having said that, the Galaxy On7 Prime also comes with Samsung Pay Mini with UPI and digital wallet support for quick cash-less transactions.

Well, apart from Samsung Pay Mini, the Galaxy On7 Prime also comes with Samsung Mall that lets users search and shop for products from across multiple shopping sites. With Samsung Mall, the users can either search for a product by using an image from their phone gallery, or, by pointing the camera at the product they want to search.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat and ships with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Specifications

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Price in India and Availability