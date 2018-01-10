Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) with 6-inch Infinity Display and Dual Front Cameras launched in India

By Sagar Bakre
Last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled two new smartphones in its A series – the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018). Well today, at an event held in New Delhi, the company has launched the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) in India. However, the smaller A8 (2018) wasn’t launched in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) sports smaller bezels and has its back and front covered with glass with the frames made out of metal. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7885 octa-core processor which is laced with 6 GB RAM. For those unaware, Samsung had announced the Galaxy A8+ (2018) with 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM comes with 32 GB internal storage and the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB internal storage. Well, it’s good to see Samsung launching the higher-end variant of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) in India.

That said, apart from the 6-inch Infinity Display, another noteworthy feature of the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is its dual camera setup on the front. Yes, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with a dual camera setup on the front which is a combination of one 16 MP and 8 MP camera.

Well, thanks to the dual cameras on the front, users of Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) can take selfies blurred background which is also called the Bokeh Effect. Moreover, the smartphone also comes with a feature called Live Focus that lets users adjust the bokeh even after capturing the photo. That said, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) also comes with a 16 MP camera at the back for regular photos.

Apart from this, other features of Galaxy A8+ (2018) include a fingerprint scanner at the back, IP68 dust and water resistance, and, Samsung Gear VR support. The phone ships with a 3500 mAh battery, however, it boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat which is a big let down.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy A8+ (2018) in India, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “At Samsung, consumer-centric innovations are at the heart of our business. With Galaxy A8+, we are bringing our customers’ favorite features from our flagship smartphones, such as the Infinity Display and our first Dual Front Camera with Live Focus, to our Galaxy A series. Galaxy A8+ comes with flagship features, never before seen on a smartphone in this price segment. It defies the ordinary and challenges the status quo. It is a phone with attitude, in all aspects“.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Specifications

  • CPU: Exynos 7885 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • GPU: Mali-G71
  • Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/1.7 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, Portrait Mode, Live Focus
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Pay, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, Samsung Gear VR Support
  • Colors: Black, Gold
  • Battery: 3500 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹32,990
  • Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from January 20
