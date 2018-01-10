Xiaomi opens its first Mi Home store in Thane

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home store of 2018 in Bengaluru. And now, the company has opened its first Mi Home store in Thane near Ghodbunder Service Road.

Mi fans! Welcome to the 1st #MiHome in Thane, Maharashtra. Come and experience all your favourite Mi products at Mi Home near you. Check out now 😎 Maps: https://t.co/TLT2aA1r80 pic.twitter.com/fACu7URt2P — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 9, 2018

With the opening of the first Mi Home store in Thane, Xiaomi now has a total of 17 Mi Home stores in India. However, the company has plans to open a total of 100 Mi Home stores across the country so that it can be easier for its customers buy their products.

In case you are unaware, Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s offline stores where you can have a hands-on experience of the product before buying it. You can buy all the products from the Mi Home stores that Xiaomi has launched in India.

Xiaomi has also introduced an exchange scheme at its Mi Home stores in partnership with Cashify.in that lets customers exchange their old smartphones for a new Xiaomi smartphone.

Well, having said that, if you don’t live in Thane, you can click here to see if Mi Home is available in your city.