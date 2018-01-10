Motorola announces two new Moto Mods at CES 2018

Tech companies from around the world are currently busy showing off their latest and greatest products at the ongoing CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Well, Motorola too has something to show-off at CES 2018. And no, it’s not a new smartphone, rather, the company has unveiled two new Moto Mods.

Motorola has unveiled two new Moto Mods at CES 2018, one of which is essentially a physical QWERTY keyboard, and, the other one is used to track the health of a person. The former is called Slider Keyboard Moto Mod that’s developed by Livermorium, whereas, the latter is called Vital Moto Mod that’s developed by Lenovo.

Let’s talk about the Slider Keyboard Moto Mod first. This Moto Mod is developed by Livermorium who are the grand prize winner of the first Transform the Smartphone Challenge on Indiegogo. As the name suggests, the Slider Keyboard Moto Mod brings back the good old physical QWERTY keyboard on your smartphone, and, it also lets the users tilt the screen up to 60-degrees for a better experience.

Talking about the Vital Moto Mod developed by Lenovo, it lets users track their health by “accurately” measuring five key vital signs – heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, core body temperature, and, systolic and diastolic blood pressure. All this can be measured by simply putting your finger on the sensor at the back of the Mod.

Having said that, the Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod is priced at $99 (around ₹6304) and will be available for purchase later this winter, whereas, the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod is priced at $395 (around ₹25,150) and will be available in April.

So, which of these two new Moto Mods is your favorite? Well, we personally like the Slider Keyboard Moto Mod more.