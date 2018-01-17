6 cool features of the Vivo V7

The Chinese giant, Vivo came up with its selfie series smartphones last year, the Vivo V7, being the latest V series phone has a lot to offer. Take its huge 24 MP selfie camera or the bezel-less design, the Vivo V7 is the phone that may not be overlooked. Here are the 6 cool features about the Vivo V7 that you should know.

1) 5.7-inch FullView Display

On the first glance, the bezel-less screen is obvious, the Vivo V7 has a large 5.7-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels). The V7 boasts a bezel-less type design with bezels pinched to gain more screen space. The display is also widescreen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Vivo V7 looks similar to its elder sibling Vivo V7+ but with a smaller screen (5.7-inch vs. 5.99-inch).

2) Design – Bezel-less, Light Weight, 2.5D Curved Glass

One of the fabulous aspects the current generation smartphones are going up is the bezel-less trend and the Vivo V7 is no exception. Considering that the flagships and other expensive smartphones boast the bezel-less design, the Vivo V7 also comes with a similar design. Apart from that, the screen has 2.5D curved glass on top, appears to be slim and light in weight.

3) 24 MP Selfie Camera, Portrait Mode

On the camera front, the Vivo V7 is backed with a 24 MP selfie camera on the front side, the same camera that Vivo V7+ flaunts. The camera features a bokeh effect which blurs the background and keeps the face or object focused. The camera is aided by Face Beauty 7.0 which helps you take “Beautiful and Natural Photo”. It also works with the third-party apps like WhatsApp, Line, Facebook Messenger, Zalo, Viber Messenger, and BBM.

On the other hand, the rear side is equipped with a 16 MP camera with Moonlight LED flash that too features bokeh effect. Both, the front and the rear cameras offer Portrait mode even though there’s no dual camera setup on both the sides. This led us to add the selfie camera to our list of 6 cool features of Vivo V7.

4) Face Unlock

No wonder, unlocking via the fingerprint is better in terms of security, yet the easiest stuff you can get in Vivo V7 is Face Unlock. The Vivo V7 comes with Face Access unlock which unlocks the phone with your face identification, cool, isn’t it? All you have to do is look at the phone and it unlocks in a matter of milliseconds.

5) Snapdragon 450 CPU with 4 GB RAM

Talking about the internals, the Vivo V7 is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8 GHz paired with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM, Adreno 506 GPU, and a 32 GB of internal storage. The Snapdragon 450 SoC is the latest 400 series chip from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 450 performs similar to the Snapdragon 625 found on several smartphones. Hence, the Vivo V7 performs well with the on-paper specifications and competes with the midrangers.

6) Dedicated MicroSD support

Vivo V7 offers 32 GB internal storage with an option to expand up to 256 GB via microSD card. It comes with dedicated microSD card slot on the SIM tray which means you can use dual SIM without losing the microSD card slot. Whether you put single SIM or two SIM cards, the microSD slot isn’t affected and this is where many smartphones lose the dual SIM functionality with their hybrid SIM slots, Vivo V7 has an edge.

So, these are the 6 cool features of the Vivo V7, if you think there’s something to add onto the list, share it in the comments below.

The Vivo V7 is available on Flipkart and Amazon for ₹16,990.