The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime which was rumored to launch in India last week is now confirmed to launch in the country this week. Samsung has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of Galaxy On7 Prime which is slated for January 17.

The Galaxy On7 Prime will be the second smartphone that Samsung would have launched in India. Last week, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A8+ (2018) in the country with a price tag of ₹32,990. Speaking about the Galaxy On7 Prime, this smartphone will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, it has been listed on Amazon India since last week.

The Amazon India listing of the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime also reveals its specifications. According to the Amazon India page, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core processor that’s laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The smartphone features a uni-body metal design while also sporting a 5.5-inch Full-HD display.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Expected Specifications

CPU: 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor

We will know more about the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime once it’s launched in India on January 17.