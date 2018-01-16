Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo update resumes with latest security patch

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Mi A1 on December 31, but, the update was soon put on hold due to some bugs that surfaced only after more and more users upgraded their Mi A1 with the Oreo update. However, Xiaomi now seems to have fixed those bugs as the company has started rolling out the Oreo update again.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update that’s being rolled out to Mi A1 carries build number OPR1.170623.026.8.1.10. And, apart from including bug fixes, this update also comes along with the latest Android security patch that’s dated January 1, 2018.

The update is being rolled out over the air, hence, it should take at least a week to reach all the users. However, if you don’t get update notification, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > About phone > System updates menu.

That said, the update will be of different sizes for different users, depending on whether they were able to upgrade their Mi A1 to Oreo initially. Those who were able to get the Oreo update before it was pulled will only receive the January security patch along with bug fixes and the update is said to be around 90 MB in size, however, those who are on Nougat will get the Oreo update that will weigh over 1 GB in size.

Are you a Xiaomi Mi A1 users? Have you received the Android Oreo update on your smartphone already? If yes, how has your experience been so far?

