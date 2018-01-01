Android 8.0 Oreo update rolling out to Xiaomi Mi A1

Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 – the company’s first smartphone that runs stock Android. The Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched with Android 7.1..2 Nougat out of the box, and, the company promised to roll out the Android Oreo update to the Mi A1 by the end of 2017. Well, just before the year 2017 came to end, Xiaomi started rolling out the Oreo update for Mi A1.

We're ending the year with an O! #MiA1 users, stay tuned as we're rolling out your long-awaited update in batches but make sure you're already on the latest December update (7.12.19) to receive Android O! pic.twitter.com/GhRtDnyJn4 — Mi (@xiaomi) December 31, 2017

Xiaomi had started beta testing the Android 8.0 Oreo update on Mi A1 around three weeks ago, and now, the stable build of Android Oreo is finally being rolled out to Mi A1. As this is an Oreo update, it brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Smart Text Selection and more to the Mi A1.

Moreover, the update also comes along with the latest Android security patch that’s dated December 1, 2017, and, it also enables fast charging on the Mi A1. This update weighs more than 1 GB in size, hence, downloading it over a Wi-Fi connection is advisable.

Having said that, the update is rolled out over the air in batches, hence, not all Mi A1 users will get the update right away on their smartphones. However, if you don’t get update notification, you can still check for it manually by heading over to the Settings menu. Also, more importantly, you will have to be on version 7.12.19 of Android Nougat to receive 7.12.29 of Android Oreo on your Mi A1.

Do share your first impressions of Android 8.0 Oreo on your Mi A1 if you have already received the update.

