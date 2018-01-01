Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Xiaomi

Android 8.0 Oreo update rolling out to Xiaomi Mi A1

By Sagar
0

Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 – the company’s first smartphone that runs stock Android. The Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched with Android 7.1..2 Nougat out of the box, and, the company promised to roll out the Android Oreo update to the Mi A1 by the end of 2017. Well, just before the year 2017 came to end, Xiaomi started rolling out the Oreo update for Mi A1.

Xiaomi had started beta testing the Android 8.0 Oreo update on Mi A1 around three weeks ago, and now, the stable build of Android Oreo is finally being rolled out to Mi A1. As this is an Oreo update, it brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Smart Text Selection and more to the Mi A1.

xiaomi-mi-a1-android-8-oreo-update

Moreover, the update also comes along with the latest Android security patch that’s dated December 1, 2017, and, it also enables fast charging on the Mi A1. This update weighs more than 1 GB in size, hence, downloading it over a Wi-Fi connection is advisable.

Having said that, the update is rolled out over the air in batches, hence, not all Mi A1 users will get the update right away on their smartphones. However, if you don’t get update notification, you can still check for it manually by heading over to the Settings menu. Also, more importantly, you will have to be on version 7.12.19 of Android Nougat to receive 7.12.29 of Android Oreo on your Mi A1.

Also Read: Top 18 Android 8.0 Oreo features you should know

Do share your first impressions of Android 8.0 Oreo on your Mi A1 if you have already received the update.

Source

You might also like
Guides

How to fix wrongly merged contacts on Xiaomi smartphone [Guide]

Mobile Phones / Tablets

Top budget Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹10,000

Mobile Phones / Tablets

Top Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹20,000

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Honor 7X [Dual Camera Comparison]

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar