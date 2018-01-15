Back in October last year, Indian smartphone brand Karbonn launched the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo in India with 13 MP camera and 4000 mAh battery at a price of ₹6490. Now, further expanding its portfolio of Titanium series smartphones, Karbonn has launched the Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 smartphone in India.

The Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 is a budget smartphone. It features a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with a 2.5D curved glass atop. It is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.45 GHz and is coupled with 3 GB RAM.

The Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 sports a 13 MP camera both on the front and at the back. Moreover, there’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone that lets you capture photos, scroll through notifications and lock apps apart from using it to unlock the phone.

The Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 comes with 32 GB of internal storage, but, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. That said, the phone boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

“Our latest offering is targeted towards the millennials who like to have a smartphone which is not just a high performance device but a one stop solution for their daily needs. Titanium Frames S7 is a smart device power packed with unique value added services, launch offers benefits and pricing like never before.” said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles.

Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 Specifications

CPU: 1.45 GHz quad-core processor
RAM: 3 GB

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹6999
Availability: Available exclusively on Shopclues

Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 Offers