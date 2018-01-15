Android Oreo (Go Edition) powered Micromax Bharat Go launching in India later this month

Earlier this month, there were reports of Micromax launching Android Go powered smartphone in India at a price of ₹2000 (around $30) by the end of this month. Now, this Indian smartphone vendor has officially confirmed that it is indeed launching an Android Oreo (Go Edition) powered smartphone in India later this month, and, it’s aptly called Micromax Bharat Go.

Micromax in a press statement has confirmed that it will be launching the Bharat Go in India later this month which will be the first smartphone to run Android Oreo (Go Edition). The Android Oreo (Go Edition) was announced last month by Google, and, it’s nothing but Android Go that was announced back in May last year at Google I/O.

“Taking its mission of connecting the unconnected ahead, and providing the best in class mobility devices, Micromax will introduce BHARAT GO to deliver optimized Android experience as an entry level smartphone to millions of Indian consumers.” said Micromax in a press statement.

For those unaware, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a lightweight version of Android which is meant for entry-level smartphones that have 1 GB or less than 1 GB of RAM. Well, apart from requiring less RAM on a smartphone, the Android Oreo (Go Edition) also comes with Google apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go and Gmail Go that have been developed from scratch especially for smartphones running Android Go.

The Micromax Bharat Go is said to be priced at around ₹2000, and, while the date of its launch in India hasn’t been announced yet, previous rumors suggest that it will be launched on January 26 in the country. Besides, there’s also no word on the phone’s specifications yet, but, as both Qualcomm and MediaTek have announced support for Android Go, we can rest assured that there won’t be any Spreadtrum chips under the hood.