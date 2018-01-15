Last weekend, press renders and specifications of HTC U11 EYEs leaked online in all their glory. While there was no word from HTC regarding the launch of U11 EYEs, a reliable leakster had said that this Taiwanese smartphone brand would launch the U11 EYEs on January 15, i.e., today. Well, as expected, HTC has indeed announced the HTC U11 EYEs which is the first smartphone from the company for the year 2018.

The HTC U11 EYEs is a mid-range smartphone and comes with tiny bezels at the top and bottom. The smartphone flaunts a reflective back similar to last year’s HTC flagship, and, it sports a 6-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels – something that’s commonplace these days.

Well, another noteworthy feature of the HTC U11 EYEs apart from its bezel-less design is the dual camera setup on the front which is a combination of two 5 MP cameras. With this setup, you can take photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background in the photo and helps the subject stand out. That said, for regular photos, there’s a 12 MP snapper at the back.

Furthermore, the HTC U11 EYEs also comes with Edge Sense technology that lets you squeeze the phone to perform different actions quickly, such as launching Google Assistant or opening the Camera app.

Having said that, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 652 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 510 GPU. It comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, you can also expand the storage up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card.

The HTC U11 EYEs also comes with features like Face Recognition Unlocking and USonic. The phone is offered in three colors – Black, Red, Silver – and, ships with a 3930 mAh battery while also being IP67 dust and water resistant.

HTC U11 EYEs Specifications

Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Adreno 510 Operating System: Android Nougat with HTC Sense

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Super LCD3 display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and 402 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP with UltraPixel 3 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.4μm pixels, UltraSpeed Auto-Focus, OIS, Manual Control, RAW Mode, 1080p Slow-Mo at 120 fps and LED flash

Dual Cameras (5 MP + 5 MP) with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Mode, Beauty Mode and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Edge Sense, USonic, Face Recognition Unlock, IP67 dust and water resitance

Black, Red, Silver Battery: 3930 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

HTC U11 EYEs Price and Availability