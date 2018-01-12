HTC U11 EYEs specs and renders surface online, expected to launch next week

After launching the U11, U11 Life and U11+ last year, Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC is said to launch yet another smartphone in its U series next week – dubbed HTC U11 EYEs. The HTC U11 EYEs is tipped to launch on January 15, and, its specifications and renders too have surfaced online, leaving very little for HTC to announce at the launch event.

The specifications and renders of the HTC U11 EYEs have been leaked by the ever so reliable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. Blass has shared renders of the U11 EYEs that show-off this smartphone in three different colors – Black, Red and Silver.

Moreover, Blass has also said that this smartphone will launch on January 15, and, will be priced ￥3299 (around $510/₹32,490). The HTC U11 EYEs is code-named Harmony, and, according to Blass, is powered by Snapdragon 652 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM.

The phone flaunts smaller bezels at the top and bottom and sports a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The U11 EYEs also features Edge Sense which lets you squeeze the phone to perform different actions.

Furthermore, the U11 EYEs will ship with a 3930 mAh battery that would draw power from a USB Type-C port. However, the phone will boot up to Android Nougat which is a downer. Blass didn’t reveal any information about the cameras on the U11 EYEs, however, going by the renders, it looks like the phone will come with a dual camera setup on the front.

HTC U11 EYEs Rumored Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor

4 GB GPU: Adreno 510

Android Nougat Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Super LCD3 display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Unknown Front Camera: Dual Cameras

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C, Edge Sense Colors: Black, Red, Silver

As of now, there’s no word from HTC regarding the U11 EYEs, but, as the aforementioned information is coming from Evan Blass, we will indeed see HTC taking the wraps off the U11 EYEs on January 15.

