Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime reportedly launching in India this week

Back in July 2016, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy On7 Pro in India with a price tag of ₹11,190. Now, the company is all set to launch the Galaxy On7 Prime in India which has already been listed on Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime has been listed on Amazon India, and, the listing also confirms that the smartphone will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India. While there’s no word from Samsung about the launch date of the Galaxy On7 Prime in India, an IANS report suggests that the smartphone will be launched in India by the end of this week and will be priced around the ₹15,000 mark in the country.

According to the Amazon India listing of the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, the smartphone is powered by Exynos 7870 quad-core processor which is laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage aboard.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime flaunts a uni-body metal design and sports a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Amazon India listing further reveals that the smartphone comes with a 13 MP camera both at the back and on the front, and, both them have an aperture of f/1.9. Besides, it also comes with Samsung Pay Mini.

That said, apart from this, the Amazon India listing doesn’t reveal much, however, the phone’s listing on Samsung’s website mentions that the phone has 3300 mAh battery, but, while the Amazon India listing points at a 13 MP front camera, Samsung’s website lists the phone with an 8 MP front camera, albeit with the same aperture.

Well, we should know more about the Galaxy On7 Prime once it goes official in India this week. And, like we already said, there’s no exact date from Samsung regarding the launch of Galaxy On7 Prime in India, but, the company has scheduled an event on January 10, i.e., tomorrow, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy A8+ (2018), and, we might see the Galaxy On7 Prime being launched as well during the event.