Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone in July last year. The JioPhone is a feature phone that also comes with support for VoLTE. With the announcement of JioPhone, Reliance Jio had also announced the ₹153 tariff plan especially for JioPhone which has now been revised to offer more benefits to JioPhone customers.

For ₹153, JioPhone customers were initially offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, 100 local and national free SMS per day, access to Jio apps, and, unlimited data for 28 days. However, this unlimited data came with an FUP of 500 MB of 4G data per day post which the customers can continue using the Internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

However, post revision, JioPhone customers doing recharge of ₹153 are now offered 1 GB of 4G data per day which means they now get a total of 28 GB of 4G data over a period of 28 days as opposed to the 14 GB data they were offered earlier. That said, all other benefits mentioned earlier remain the same.

Well, with this revision of the ₹153 tariff plan, JioPhone customers are now offered the exact same benefits that are offered to 4G smartphone users doing a recharge of ₹149. Now only if the JioPhone had a Wi-Fi hotspot. Personally speaking, that would have made it much more enticing to us. But that said, the JioPhone is still one of the best feature phones you can get in the market.

JioPhone Specifications

CPU: 1.2 GHz SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor

1.2 GHz SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor RAM: 512 MB

512 MB GPU: Mali-400

Mali-400 Operating System: KAI OS

KAI OS Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Front Camera: 0.3 MP

0.3 MP Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single Nano SIM

Single Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0 Other: JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, Screen mirroring via JioMediaCable, Torchlight

JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, Screen mirroring via JioMediaCable, Torchlight Color: Black

Black Battery: 2000 mAh removable Li-Poly

Are you a JioPhone user?