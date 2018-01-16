BSNL landline customers will soon be unable to make free unlimited voice calls on Sundays

Back in August 2016, state-run BSNL announced its Freedom Offer as a part of which it offered free unlimited voice calls to its landline customers on every Sunday. Now, BSNL has announced that it’s withdrawing this offer that allowed landline customers to make free unlimited voice calls to any network on Sundays.

BSNL will be withdrawing this offer on February 1, 2018, hence, the BSNL customers won’t be able to make free unlimited voice calls from their landline/Combo/FTTH on every Sunday. This offer will be withdrawn from all the circles across India.

This change is applicable to both existing as well as new landline/BB/combo/FTTh BSNL customers. For those unaware, BSNL customers as a part of the Freedom Offer can currently make free unlimited voice calls to any network – including landline and mobile – without any extra charges on Sundays. This is in addition to free voice calling offered between 10.30 pm to 6 am on regular days.

Well, if you are a BSNL landline/BB/combo/FTTH customer, you will now be able to make free unlimited voice calls to any network only for the next two Sundays of this month.

Are you a BSNL landline customer? What are your thoughts on BSNL withdrawing its Sunday free unlimited voice call offer?

