Reliance Jio offering up to ₹700 cashback on recharges worth ₹398 or above

Late last month, Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio announced Surprise Cashback Offer under which customers were offered cashback of up to ₹3300 on recharge of ₹399 or above. That cashback offer ended on January 15, i.e. yesterday, and hence, the telco has now announced a new offer under which it’s offering “more than 100% cashback” to its customers.

This new cashback offer is available for Jio prepaid customers who are a part of Jio’s Prime Membership program. As a part of this offer, Jio customers are offered a total cashback of up to ₹700 on every recharge of ₹398 or above.

This cashback of up to ₹700 is divided into ₹400 cashback from Reliance Jio and up to ₹300 cashback from Jio’s digital wallet partners. Once a Jio prepaid customer does a recharge of ₹398 or above, Jio will offer him eight cashback vouchers worth ₹50 that translate to a total amount of ₹400.

Speaking about cashback from digital wallets, the amount ranges from as low as ₹30 from Paytm to as high as ₹300 from MobiKwik. You can take a look at the image attached above for more details.

Also Read: Jio revises prepaid plans, offers 50% more data and reduces price

Having said that, what’s worth noting is that unlike the Triple Cashback Offer and the Surprise Cashback Offer, Jio customers aren’t offered any cashback vouchers from e-commerce portals with this new offer.

This new offer is valid until January 31 and customers can immediately redeem the aforementioned cashback benefits if they do a recharge of ₹398 or above.