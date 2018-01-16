Last week, we told you that Chinese smartphone brand OPPO was expected to launch the OPPO A83 smartphone in India this week. At that time, the exact date of launch was unavailable, however, the company has now announced that the OPPO A83 will be launched in India later this week on January 20.

OPPO on Twitter has announced that the OPPO A83, which was launched in China last month, will be launched in India on January 20. As expected there’s no word on pricing of the A83 from OPPO, however, according to Gadgets360, the OPPO A83 will carry a price of ₹13,990 in India. Furthermore, Gadgets360 also says that the OPPO A83 will only come with 3 GB RAM in India as opposed to 4 GB RAM variant that’s sold in China.

The OPPO A83 flaunts a bezel-less design while sporting a 5.7-inch HD+ display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The A83 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.5 GHz. It boots up to Colors OS 3.2 based on Android Nougat, and, ships with a 3180 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

OPPO A83 Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737 octa-core processor

4 GB (3 GB in India) Operating System: Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Face Unlock

Champagne Gold, Black Battery: 3180 mAh

We will know more about the price of OPPO A83 once it goes official in India on January 20. Also, would you prefer buying the OPPO A83 if it’s priced at ₹13,990 in India? If no, which other smartphone would you prefer buying?