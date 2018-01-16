Moto E5 leaked image shows off rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with Motorola logo atop

Lenovo owned Motorola launched the Moto E4 budget smartphone back in June last year. However, it seems the company will be launching the Moto E5, successor to the Moto E4, a bit earlier this year. An image of the Moto E5 has leaked online that hints at Motorola launching the Moto E5 on April 3.

However, the leaked image also reveals a big change. Almost all the recent Motorola smartphones came with a fingerprint scanner that was located on the front below the display on a home button. However, this leaked image of the Moto E5 reveals a fingerprint scanner that’s located on the back of the smartphone below the camera module on the Motorola logo.

The leaked image of the Moto E5 also hints at a metal design, and, the antenna lines that we saw on the back of the Moto E4 have disappeared. At the front, there seems to be a 5-inch HD display having an aspect ratio of 16:9 and rounded screen corners.

For photography, there’s a single camera both at the back and on the front, and, both these cameras are aided by LED flash. At the right side of the phone is the volume rocker and power button, and, below it is the micro USB port (we are in 2018, right?).

As of now, there’s no information about the innards of the Moto E5, however, we would like this one to come with a Snapdragon chip as opposed to a MediaTek chip that we saw on last year’s Moto E smartphones. Furthermore, we also hope that the Moto E5 will run Android Oreo out of the box and not Nougat.

Having said all that, we really like how Motorola has embedded the fingerprint scanner on the Motorola logo at the back of the phone. Good use of space. Probably that’s what Apple too should have done on the iPhone X. Hmm? No?

Well, there’s no word from Motorola yet about the Moto E5, however, if the company is going to launch it on April 3, then we expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks. Needless to say, like the previous Moto E smartphones, the Moto E5 too will be a budget smartphone priced under ₹10,000.

What are your thoughts on the fingerprint scanner that’s been placed on the Motorola logo at the back of the phone?

Source