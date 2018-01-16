Vivo launches its eStore in India; Here are all the launch offers

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has been selling its smartphones in India since quite a few years now. The company until now sold its products through offline stores as well as online retailers like Flipkart in the country. However, you will now be able to purchase Vivo products through its website as well as the company has today announced the launch of Vivo eStore in India.

To celebrate the launch of its eStore in India, Vivo has also announced a two-day Launch Carnival in the country that has already started and will go on till January 18. As a part of this Launch Carnival, Vivo is offering flat ₹2000 off and one-time screen replacement on select smartphones along with a BookMyShow Couple Movie Voucher worth ₹500.

Here are all the offers:

Flat ₹2000 off on Vivo Y66, V5 and V5 Plus

Free one-time screen replacement on Vivo V7 and V7+

BookMyShow Couple Movie Voucher worth ₹500

Bluetooth Speaker for 10 lucky winners

No-cost EMI

Vivo V5 at ₹16,990 (discount of ₹990)

Vivo V5 Plus at ₹19,990 (discount of ₹6000)

Vivo Y66 at ₹12,990 (discount of ₹1000)

Vivo V5s at ₹15,990 (discount of ₹3000)

Vivo Y69 at ₹13,990 (discount of ₹1000)

Vivo Y55S at ₹11,990 (discount of ₹500)

Vivo Y53 at ₹8990 (discount of ₹1000)

Vivo V7 at ₹16,990 (discount of ₹2000)

Well, that said, purchasing a product from Vivo eStore also entitles you to a 15-day free replacement as well as additional data on select smartphones. Besides, Vivo is also offering free shipping on orders above ₹500, and, payments are accepted through cards as well as cash-on-delivery.

“We are excited to announce another unique initiative to provide a superior experience to our valuable customers. With the new E-store, Vivo’s innovative and stylish range of smartphones will be available to our customers across the country with special launch offers. Vivo’s strategy of launching an E-store is an affirmation of the Indian market maturing in terms of internet penetration, payment & fulfillment infrastructure, thus representing a huge growth potential.” said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.

Apart from launching its eStore in India, Vivo has also said that it aims to expand its merchandise in the country while also launching an eStore app with Augmented Reality (AR) and live chat soon.