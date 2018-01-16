Honor 8 won’t be getting Android 8.0 Oreo update

Back in December last year, Huawei sub-brand Honor’s CEO George Zao said that Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro would receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update that would be layered with the company’s custom EMUI 8.0 skin atop. The company last weekend re-confirmed the Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update for Honor 8 Pro. However, it seems that the users of Honor 8 are going to be disappointed as the company has said that this smartphone won’t be getting the Oreo update.

Responding to a user query on Twitter, Honor India said that Honor 8 won’t be receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update, and, the reasons for cancellation of Oreo update for Honor 8 are cited as “hardware and software limitations”.

Well, we wonder if Honor wasn’t aware of these “hardware and software limitations” of the Honor 8 when they promised the Oreo update for this smartphone last month. Also, if the Honor 8 isn’t going to get the Oreo update in India, then it pretty much won’t be updated to Oreo in other regions as well.

That said, Honor India has promised security patches for Honor 8 “when needed”, but, the company hasn’t revealed how long will it continue to release security patches for this smartphone.

The Honor 8 was launched back in 2016 with EMUI 4.1 that was based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Then, in February last year, it received the EMUI 5.0 update that was based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Honor’s decision to not update the Honor 8 with Android Oreo based EMUI 8.0 is surely going to miff a lot of Honor 8 users as they will now be stuck with Android Nougat.

Are you an Honor 8 user? What are your thoughts on Honor cancelling the Oreo update for Honor 8?