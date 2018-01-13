These Honor smartphones will receive Android Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update soon

It’s been more than five months since Google released Android 8.0 Oreo, however, there are not a whole lot of devices that are running Oreo right now. To be more precise, Android Oreo (8.0 and 8.1 combined) is currently running on only 0.7% of devices. While many manufacturers have already announced Oreo support for their smartphones, Honor parent Huawei, at the launch of EMUI 8.0, has said that it will roll out Oreo update for select Honor phones soon.

Huawei has announced the roll-out of EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. EMUI 8.0 is Huawei’s (and hence Honor’s) custom version of Android which is successor to EMUI 5.1. The Oreo based EMUI 8.0 currently runs on select smartphones like the Honor View 10 and the Honor 9 Lite, but, Huawei has said that it will be rolled out to more smartphones soon.

These are the Honor phones that will receive Android Oreo based EMUI 8.0 soon:

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Lite

Honor 9i

Honor 7X

“The upgraded EMUI 8.0 is avant-garde technological software which is efficient, secure and above all, user friendly. Eradicating lag, they can witness a faster and smarter phone experience, powered by advanced AI technological features. The update significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function through its smart applications like navigation dock and smart screen, and enables the user to reach 90% of the core functions in just a single-click. We have developed the EMUI 8.0 for those who live and work on-the-go” said a Huawei R&D spokesperson.

Huawei sub-brand Honor recently launched the Honor 7X and Honor View 10 smartphones in India, and now, it’s all set to launch the Honor 9 Lite in India on January 17. The Honor 9 Lite sports minimal bezels at the top and bottom and it’s powered by Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM.

The Honor 9 Lite, like we already said, runs Oreo based EMUI 8.0 out of the box, however, its biggest highlight are the quad cameras. The Honor 9 Lite comes with dual cameras both on the front and back. There’s no word on Honor 9 Lite’s India pricing yet, but we will know all about it on January 17 once it’s launched in the country.