Android 8.0 Oreo update rolling out to unlocked HTC 10

Back in August last year, Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC confirmed that HTC 10, U Ultra and U11 smartphones would receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Well, the unlocked U11 received the Oreo update last November and the unlocked U11 Life received it last December. Now, the Oreo update is being rolled out to unlocked HTC 10 as well.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update is being rolled out to unlocked units of HTC 10 in the US. It carries version number 3.16.617.2 and is rolling out over the air. As this is an Android version update, it weighs over 1.5 GB in size, hence, it’s advisable to download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

However, if you don’t get update notification on your HTC 10, you also have the option to upgrade it manually by downloading the RUU from the link given below.

That said, as this an Oreo update, it brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Notification Dots, Autofill framework and more to the HTC 10.

The HTC 10 was launched back in 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and this is the second major Android version update that it’s receiving, hence, we don’t think HTC will upgrade this smartphone with Android P which might be released later this August.

