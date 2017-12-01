Unlocked HTC U11 Life receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Around two weeks ago, Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to HTC U11 in Taiwan. Then, earlier this week, the company rolled out the Oreo update to unlocked U11 in the US. Now, the company has started rolling out the Oreo update for unlocked U11 Life as well.

We're happy to report that Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to Unlocked #HTCU11life handsets. Expect the T-Mobile edition to follow in quick succession. pic.twitter.com/gnNYm4akOG — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) November 30, 2017

This news came from HTC USA who tweeted “We’re happy to report that Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to Unlocked #HTCU11life handsets“. Well, before you get confused, or in case you are unaware, let us tell you that HTC launched the U11 Life earlier this month, and, the units that were launched in the US came along with HTC’s Sense UI as opposed to the units that were launched in other markets running stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo (under the Android One program).

Hence, the unlocked variants in the US that were running HTC Sense based on Android Nougat, are now being upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo. However, if you own a T-Mobile edition, you will have to wait a bit more to get Oreo update. But, HTC has said that the Oreo update will be rolled out to T-Mobile edition in “quick succession”.

Also Read: Top 18 Android 8.0 Oreo features you should know

Also, as this an Oreo update, it will bring along features like Notification Dots, Notification Snoozing, Picture-in-Picture Mode, Autofill Framework and more to the unlocked U11 Life.

Owners of unlocked HTC U11 Life, have you received the Oreo update on your smartphone already?