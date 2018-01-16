Latest Open Beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T brings in updated launcher, bug fixes and more

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus today rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta update 30 and 21 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively that brings along OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature to these smartphones. However, the company has also rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 4 and 2 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that come with updated launcher, bug fixes and more.

OxygenOS Open Beta updates 4 and 2 that are being rolled out to OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively update the OnePlus Launcher to version 2.3. With the updated launcher, OnePlus has introduced drawer categories, auto folder tagging, dynamic icon for clock, and more.

Besides, the open beta updates also bring in OnePlus Switch app to OnePlus 5 and 5T. The OnePlus Switch app is used for backup and restore purposes and helps users in moving their information to a new OnePlus device easily. Furthermore, OnePlus has also added some new functions to the Clipboard like Search, Translate and Share.

Moreover, the open beta updates also come with optimizations for managing high power consumption applications along with some bug fixes.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 4 and 2 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively:

Launcher Updated to v2.3

Drawer categories: You can see new categories when using the search icon in the drawer

Auto folder tagging: When you add applications that are similar, our system will help you automatically name the new folder you created

Dynamic Icon for Clock: The Clock icon is now dynamic

Notification dot optimization: The Blue notification dots present to notify you of a newly installed app will now be removed automatically after 15 days

Launcher usage tips improved: We’ve added some new helpful tips for first use of the launcher

Optimizations for logic managing high power consumption applications

Added a more intelligent background application management solution

Improved power consumption measurements

Various bug fixes and optimizations

Added OnePlus Switch application for backup & restore

We’ve added the new OnePlus switch app so moving your information to a new OnePlus device will be easier than ever

Clipboard: Added a new clipboard feature activated when copying information. You can edit the text copied and then choose to “Search, Translate, or Share”

File manager: Improved experience when deleting files and added large file management function

Dialer: More caller information now given to you during incoming call notification

Having said that, both these updates also come with a known issue which prevents third-party camera apps from working properly.

Both these open beta updates are rolling out over the air to those users who have already flashed their OnePlus 5 or 5T with an open beta build. If you are on the official build, you will not receive the open beta update.

