Back in September last year, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu M6 smartphone in China, and today, the company has announced the Meizu M6s which is known as the Meizu S6 in China. As one would expect, the Meziu M6s comes with some improvements in design and hardware over the M6.

Let’s start with the design first. Unlike the M6, the M6s flaunts a bezel-less design, and hence, there’s no fingerprint scanner below the display. Instead, the fingerprint scanner is now mounted at the right side of the phone below the power button.

Moreover, just like the fingerprint scanner, there also aren’t any capacitive navigation buttons below the display, and hence, users will now have to make do with on-screen buttons. However, Meizu has also introduced the a pressure-sensitive Halo button which is a single on-screen button that you can use to perform navigation.

That said, the Meizu M6s features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and, is the first smartphone to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7872 SoC that’s paired with 3 GB RAM. The phone boots up to Flyme OS 6.2 and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that Meizu says can charge from 0 to 30% in 15 minutes.

The Meizu M6s also comes with a 16 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front while sporting a metal body and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

Meizu M6s Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor

2.0 GHz Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-G71

Mali-G71 Operating System: Flyme OS 6.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Flyme OS 6.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

16 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Halo Button

Fingerprint Scanner, Halo Button Colors: Champagne Gold, Moonlight Silver, Cobalt Blue, Matte Black

Champagne Gold, Moonlight Silver, Cobalt Blue, Matte Black Battery: 3000 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Meizu M6s Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around $155/₹9920)

¥999 (around $155/₹9920) Price of 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1199 (around $186/₹11,900)

¥1199 (around $186/₹11,900) Availability: Goes on sale in China from January 19 through Meizu Mall. No word on availability outside the Chinese market

Source 1, 2