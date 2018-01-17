Samsung Galaxy Note8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition announced

South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy Note8 last year in August as a successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note7. Now today, the company has announced a special edition of the Note8 dubbed Samsung Galaxy Note8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition has been announced by Samsung to celebrate the Olympic Winter Games PyeonhChang 2018 that will be held in South Korea from February 9 to February 25.

By announcing the Samsung Galaxy Note8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition, Samsung has also shown its support for the athletes and the entire Olympic family that will be a part of these Olympic games.

Samsung, in collaboration with International Olympic Committee (IOC) as well as the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), will also be offering 4000 units of this limited edition Galaxy Note8 to the athletes as well as the staff associated with these Olympic games.

While the hardware of this Samsung Galaxy Note8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition is similar to the regular Galaxy Note8, it does come with a shiny white glass back and Olympic logo. Moreover, this special edition will also come pre-loaded with PyeongChang 2018 themed wallpapers to keep up with the Olympics spirit.

“Throughout our 20-year legacy as an Olympic partner, Samsung has showcased our support of the Olympic Movement by helping spread the Olympic Spirit and enhance connections through our latest technological innovations and immersive experiences. We’re proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives.” said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics.

