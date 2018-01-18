List of 40 Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 9 update

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced MIUI 9 – the latest version of MIUI – back in July last year. And later in November, it announced the Global MIUI 9 ROM in India. While the company has already started rolling out MIUI 9 to some of its smartphones and has already announced which of its devices will be getting this update, it now has shared an extensive list of devices that are confirmed to get the MIUI 9 update.

Xiaomi has shared a list of 40 devices that will get the MIUI 9 update. This list also includes the Mi 2 smartphone which was launched way back in 2012. Well, it’s good to see Xiaomi supporting a phone that’s as good as a fossil these days by rolling out the latest version of MIUI.

Here’s the list of 40 Xiaomi smartphones that will get the MIUI 9 update:

Mi MIX

MI MIX 2

Mi 2

Mi 2S

Mi 3

Mi 4

Mi 4s

Mi 4C

Mi 5

Mi 5C

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 5X

Mi 6

Mi Note

Mi Note 2

Mi Note 3

Mi Max

Mi Max 2

Redmi 1S

Redmi 2

Redmi 2A

Redmi 3S

Redmi 3X

Redmi 4X

Redmi 4A

Redmi 4 (High Edition)

Redmi 5A

Redmi 5

Redmi 5 Plus

Redmi Note

Redmi Note 2

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Pro

Mi Pad

Mi Pad 2

Mi Pad 3

As you can see, this list doesn’t include the Redmi 3 and Redmi 4 Standard Edition, however, Xiaomi has said that MIUI 9 for both these devices is still under testing phase and will be rolled out soon. That said, the above list also consists of phones like the Mi MIX 2 that have already received the MIUI 9 update.

Moreover, while Xiaomi has confirmed that the above mentioned devices will be getting the MIUI 9 update, it hasn’t revealed any timeline for the roll-out of the update. However, once the update starts rolling out, we will be sure to pass on that information to you as well.

Did your Xiaomi device make it to this list?

